 Skip to Content
Get the Free SDCL Mobile App
Renew & request items, download ebooks, and more!
SanDiegoCounty.gov Home
Home
Due to maintenance, online payments are currently unavailable. Please pay fines and fees at your local branch. Thank you for your understanding.
Together With Día!

Día de los Niños is a celebration of children, families, and reading that culminates yearly on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. San Diego County Library extends its celebration of Día throughout April.

Día Events

Get a free book at all Día events! (while supplies last)

Meet the Author: Mara Price

Borrego Springs LibraryThursday, May 2 • 10:30 a.m.

Meet Mara Price, author of the award-winning bilingual picture book Grandma's Chocolate/El chocolate de Abuelita. Price's stories feature Latino Children living in a multicultural society, and she reminds all children to be proud of their roots.

For more information, please call (760) 767-5761.

Recommended Books

Picture Books

Dreamers by Yuyi Morales

We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga by Traci Sorell

Drawn Together by Minh Le

Chapter Books

Meet Yasmin by Saadia Faruqi

The Serpent's Secret by Sayantani DasGupta

The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina

Children's Graphic Novel

The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell

Children's Nonfiction

Herstory by Katherine Halligan

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly

Chef Roy Choi and the Street Food Remix by Jacqueline Briggs Martin

Teen Fiction

The Dangerous Art of Blending In by Angelo Surmelis

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

Love, Hate & Other Filters by Samira Ahmed

Down and Across by Arvin Ahmadi

After the Shot Drops by Randy Ribay

For a Muse of Fire by Heidi Heilig

Teen Graphic Novels

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona

Spinning by Tillie Walden

Teen Nonfiction

Americanized by Sara Saedi

The Unwanted by Don Brown

Photographic by Isabel Quintero

Classes & Events
SDCL Series