Día Events

Día de los Niños is a celebration of children, families, and reading that culminates yearly on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. San Diego County Library extends its celebration of Día throughout April.
Borrego Springs Library • Thursday, May 2 • 10:30 a.m.
Meet Mara Price, author of the award-winning bilingual picture book Grandma's Chocolate/El chocolate de Abuelita. Price's stories feature Latino Children living in a multicultural society, and she reminds all children to be proud of their roots.
For more information, please call (760) 767-5761.
Dreamers by Yuyi Morales
We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga by Traci Sorell
Drawn Together by Minh Le
Meet Yasmin by Saadia Faruqi
The Serpent's Secret by Sayantani DasGupta
The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson
Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell
Herstory by Katherine Halligan
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly
Chef Roy Choi and the Street Food Remix by Jacqueline Briggs Martin
The Dangerous Art of Blending In by Angelo Surmelis
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Love, Hate & Other Filters by Samira Ahmed
Down and Across by Arvin Ahmadi
After the Shot Drops by Randy Ribay
For a Muse of Fire by Heidi Heilig
The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona
Spinning by Tillie Walden
Americanized by Sara Saedi
The Unwanted by Don Brown
Photographic by Isabel Quintero